Samuel Bates Martin Purchases 9,750 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,152.50.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.08.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

