Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

SBH opened at $15.43 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 137.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 681,936 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

