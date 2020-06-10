salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,873 shares of company stock worth $64,577,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -969.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

