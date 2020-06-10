Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGLD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

