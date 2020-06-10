Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,250 ($15.91). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMWH. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($34.43) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($28.13) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,852.86 ($23.58).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,307 ($16.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,660 ($33.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,073.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,822.94.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

