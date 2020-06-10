Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.57. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 227,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,248.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,421 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 53.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Yext by 80.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

