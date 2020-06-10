Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.52. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

