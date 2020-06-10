Roxanne S. Austin Sells 1,266 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TDY stock opened at $366.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 818,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $156,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

