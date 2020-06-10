Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) vs. Liquid Holdings Group (NYSE:LIQDQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Rosetta Stone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rosetta Stone $182.70 million 2.48 -$12.96 million ($0.55) -33.58

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rosetta Stone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquid Holdings Group and Rosetta Stone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rosetta Stone 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rosetta Stone has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Rosetta Stone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Rosetta Stone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Rosetta Stone -10.04% N/A -9.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

