Rockwell Automation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,166% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $220.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

