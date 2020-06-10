Rockwell Automation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,166% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $220.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

