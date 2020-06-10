Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 63,654 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 63,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $4,252,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,591,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 37,785 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $2,302,240.05.

On Friday, May 8th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 64,243 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $3,922,677.58.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,563,992.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $25,204.20.

On Friday, March 27th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 40,416 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $1,853,477.76.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,474 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $608,351.10.

On Monday, March 23rd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $166,648.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $4,522.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,493 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 670,134 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $10,965,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.