Robert W. Baird Upgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to “Outperform”

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NLOK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NLOK stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

