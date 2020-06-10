Robert W. Baird Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Neutral

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.