Robert Schifellite Sells 26,000 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Schifellite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

