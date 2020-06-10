Richard L. Sanquini Sells 5,300 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Synaptics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

