Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

RBG opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.35) on Monday. Revolution Bars Group has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.54.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

