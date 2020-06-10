Reviewing Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and ProGreen Properties (NYSE:PGUS)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and ProGreen Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -46.24% -6.91% -2.63% ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProGreen Properties has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties and ProGreen Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seritage Growth Properties currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.67%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than ProGreen Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and ProGreen Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $168.63 million 4.80 -$59.40 million N/A N/A ProGreen Properties N/A N/A -$1.01 million N/A N/A

ProGreen Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats ProGreen Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

About ProGreen Properties

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

