Reviewing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $270.24 million 22.60 $21.41 million $1.07 109.12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -12.48

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repligen and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 5 1 3.17 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Repligen presently has a consensus target price of $135.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.51%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Repligen.

Volatility and Risk

Repligen has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 8.11% 5.55% 4.28% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.89% -95.97%

Summary

Repligen beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

