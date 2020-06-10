Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 122 ($1.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.50 ($1.23).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 70.55 ($0.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.36.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

