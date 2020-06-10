Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Price Up 10.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s share price rose 10.1% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $10.10, approximately 906,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,366,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Specifically, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335,574 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 72,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

