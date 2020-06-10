Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

ZUMZ stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zumiez by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Zumiez by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.