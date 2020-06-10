Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerner Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerner in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 192.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 225,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 148,741 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 453,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,806. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

