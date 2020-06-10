Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) Insider Toby Woolrych Sells 102,170 Shares

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) insider Toby Woolrych sold 102,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £26,564.20 ($33,809.60).

Renewi stock opened at GBX 28.60 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. Renewi PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

