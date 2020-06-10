Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Regenxbio stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $55.23.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $281,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

