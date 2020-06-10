Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $7.08. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 8,659,700 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RWT. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

In related news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 171,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

