Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $82,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

