Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.35.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $70.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

