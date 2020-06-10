Raymond W. Mcdaniel Sells 7,500 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $281.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.