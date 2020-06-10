Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $857.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

In other news, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Raven Industries by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 31,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

