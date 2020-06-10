Ralph A. Larossa Sells 5,757 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PEG opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

