Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison Sells 1,328 Shares of Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 247.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 495,565 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

