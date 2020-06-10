Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

