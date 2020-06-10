Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UMPQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Umpqua by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

