Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71.

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$26.67 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$42.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,092.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

