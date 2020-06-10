Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

SAP stock opened at C$32.90 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$29.31 and a 52 week high of C$42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66.

Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

