Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Issued By B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

GIII opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 227,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

