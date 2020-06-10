Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Xylem in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XYL. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Xylem stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $9,494,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Xylem by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

