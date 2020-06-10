Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Western Forest Products Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $318.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

