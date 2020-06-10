Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Issued By KeyCorp

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Greif in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

NYSE:GEF opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $19,575,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $298,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 14.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 50.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

