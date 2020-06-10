Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Shares of DPZ opened at $382.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.42. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $394.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

