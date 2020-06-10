Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Issued By Northcoast Research

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Viad in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Viad’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.16. Viad had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $306.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $28.85 on Monday. Viad has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $480.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Viad by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

