Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Decreased by Analyst

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of EXPR opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.17. Express has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 50.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Express by 182.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Express by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Express by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

