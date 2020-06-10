Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.71 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 172.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

