Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SPX Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SPX in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group increased their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $46.85 on Monday. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in SPX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SPX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SPX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.