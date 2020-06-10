Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SpartanNash Co Increased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

SPTN stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

