Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Raised by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of FAST opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

