Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.