Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.12). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:SIG opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.25 and a beta of 2.27. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer acquired 12,235 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,921 shares in the company, valued at $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $17,184,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $4,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 405,193 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,419,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

