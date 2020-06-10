Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $211.37 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.